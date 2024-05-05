Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has made quick work of Robert De Niro’s latest diatribe in which the actor rehashed the far left’s favorite scare tactic from 2016 — Trump is Hitler!

Robert De Niro appeared Thursday on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, where he again expressed disgust for former President Donald Trump. During the interview, the actor compared Trump’s political rise to Adolf Hitler’s in 1930s Germany.

“I don’t understand it. I don’t I don’t think they understand how dangerous it will be if he ever, God forbid, becomes president. I don’t think they really understand. And historically, from what I see, even in Nazi Germany, they had it with Hitler. They don’t take him seriously. He looks like a clown. Acts like a clown,” De Niro said.

“Mussolini. Same thing. These guys, I don’t know why they look like clowns. They somehow — people, that element of society identifies in some ways with them.”

In an X/Twitter post on Friday, Musk easily dismantled De Niro’s Trump-Hitler analogy.

Well, Trump was actually already president for 4 years and his policies bore no resemblance to those of Hitler, so this makes no sense. In fact, with the Abraham Accords, he made some progress towards peace in the Middle East, which was definitely not high on Hitler’s agenda. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2024

“Well, Trump was actually already president for 4 years and his policies bore no resemblance to those of Hitler, so this makes no sense,” Musk wrote. “In fact, with the Abraham Accords, he made some progress towards peace in the Middle East, which was definitely not high on Hitler’s agenda.”

During his presidency, Trump successfully negotiated for several Arab nations to join the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between them and the Jewish state of Israel.

The accords ushered in a period of relative peace and stability in the region. But under the Biden administration, Hamas felt emboldened to attack Israel, resulting in the terror organization’s October 7 massacre — the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

De Niro made no mention of October 7 or Biden’s failures in the Middle East during his MSNBC appearance.

Trump recently told Breitbart News that he believes if he were still president right now, a path to true peace in the Middle East would be possible.

