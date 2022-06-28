Noem: We ‘Have a Food Crisis on Our Hands’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) sounded the alarm over the record-high inflation and its effects on food costs.

Noem emphasized that the United States had a “food crisis” on its hands. She noted the difference between now and when former President Donald Trump was in the White House.

“It’s amazing how people’s grocery shopping habits have completely changed because of inflation and the food supply, prices going up,” Noem explained. “You know, that’s the thing. In South Dakota, we grow the world’s food. It’s right there, but because there’s so much government intervention and control by conglomerates and even companies that aren’t owned in the United States of America, we do have a food crisis on our hands. And this is something I’ve been talking about for 10 or 15 years, really, is that food security is national security. When we don’t feed ourselves in this country, and we don’t control our own food supply, then another country controls us. And so, this is something our federal government, our president, needs to start caring about because it’s affecting every single family.”

“[Americans] know exactly how different it was when President Trump was in the White House. And it’s all of these decisions — energy costs,” she added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent