McCarthy Pledges to Kick Schiff, Swalwell off House Intel Committee

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vowed to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee.

McCarthy, who is poised to be the next House Speaker if Republican win control of Congress after this year’s midterms, was critical of Schiff’s role on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot.

“I’ll promise you this — when I’m speaker, [Schiff] will not be on the Intel Committee anymore,” McCarthy said. “And you know what else, Swalwell won’t either. I don’t know if this is a high bar. But if you have relations with a Chinese spy, you shouldn’t be allowed to be on the Intel Committee. We’re going to raise the bar.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor