Whitmer: Restricting Abortion ‘Only Compounds the Pain’ from Inflation

During a portion of an interview with CNN aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “OutFront,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) responded to a question on whether abortion will overtake issues like inflation that have hurt Democrats in the minds of voters and help Democrats in the 2022 elections by acknowledging that inflation has harmed people, but that when “you take away someone’s ability to make their healthcare decision. That only compounds the pain that families are going to feel.”

Whitmer stated, “The most important economic decision a woman makes in her lifetime is when and whether to have a child, and this court decision threatens to rip that away from every woman in the country. And it’s going to be up to governors, and that’s why this fight’s so important.”

CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny then asked, “Does this issue, do you think, overtake other issues, other challenges, headwinds that your party was facing?”

Whitmer responded, “Inflation’s taken a toll, the cost of gas, the cost of groceries. It’s tough. But I also know that, you take away someone’s ability to make their healthcare decision. That only compounds the pain that families are going to feel.”

