GOP Rep. Stauber: Biden’s Acting Against American Workers by Blocking Domestic Mining While Easing Tariffs on China

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) criticized the Biden administration for relaxing tariffs on Chinese solar panels and weighing lifting other tariffs on China while blocking mineral mining in Minnesota.

Stauber said, “[T]his administration just will not allow the Minnesota miner to mine these critical minerals here in the United States using American labor, best environmental standards, and the best labor standards. Neil, what the president did a week and a half ago allowing the Chinese labor to enter our country, is unacceptable. When we talk about solar panels coming into this country, Chinese Communist Party-made, child slave labor, zero environmental standards, and zero labor standards, it’s unacceptable when we’re ready, able, and willing to do it right here in our country, just simply unacceptable.”

He added, “What I’m concerned about is the 232 tariffs lifting on steel and not allowing us to mine our critical minerals here. … We have to re-shore our manufacturing and our mining and have that tag say made in America. I’ve said that this administration, Joe Biden has to get on the side of the American worker. He’s devastating the American worker, Neil.”

