Yuma Border Sector Chief: Number of People, Variety of Countries Now Coming to Border ‘Is Posing a Challenge’

Clem said, “We were having [people] from Mexico, Central America, things that we could process and take their biometric data and put them in removal proceedings and/or return them back to Mexico. The countries we’re receiving now, those nationalities, are flying in, arriving to the border, and they’re having to be processed. And there are just so many of them that it is posing a challenge to the workforce.”

