Maher: ‘Terrorists Are Running Wild’ with Taliban Cooperation in Afghanistan — Biden Messed up Withdrawal

During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that in Afghanistan “terrorists are running wild. The Taliban are completely back in charge and they reneged on everything” and that while he thinks President Joe Biden made the right decision by getting out of Afghanistan, “They had time to plan it, and when they finally pulled it off, it’s like they only thought of it two days before.”

Maher stated, “[T]he terrorists are running wild. The Taliban are completely back in charge and they reneged on everything they ever said they were going to do. Women are back to being third-class citizens and they’re letting the terrorists move back into…downtown Kabul.”

He added that while the U.S. successfully took out former al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, “they let him back in. The Taliban were not good partners, not honest negotiating partners. So, look, I’m all for — I think Biden did the right thing by pulling out of Afghanistan. … And it was a tough decision. And did he stick the landing? No. It was so disappointing why something that consequential couldn’t have been done with more efficiency. … They had time to plan it, and when they finally pulled it off, it’s like they only thought of it two days before.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett