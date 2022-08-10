FNC’s Geraldo Rivera: Mar-a-Lago Raid ‘Widely Excessive’ — U.S. Not Mexico

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said Wednesday on “The Story” that the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was “wildly excessive.”

Rivera said, well, it is a little bit, I joked last night, like a librarian sending a SWAT team to retrieve an overdue library book. It seems wildly excessive and disproportionate. They were talking previously the teams of attorneys and U.S. officials. What happened to the talks that they went so malignant? I have to say, particularly with the report we’ve just seen, these search warrants are not issued generally speaking unless and until there’s probable cause that a crime has been committed and that the search warrant is looking for specific evidence and is confident that the search will reveal that evidence that the crime has been committed.”

He asked, “What is it? What is this crime that could possibly justify the first ever invasion of a former president’s home?”

Rivera added, “I mean, it’s not Mexico where routinely the new president investigates the previous president. He goes to jail for corruption or whatever. What the hell happened that we would do something we have never done in this unprecedented, extraordinary way to a former president?”

