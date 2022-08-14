GOP Rep Turner: Donald Trump Is Not Above the Law, Neither Is AG Garland

Representative Mike Turner (R-OH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Attorney General Merrick Garland was not above the law while discussing the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

Turner said, “Well, we have a number of concerns. One is whether or not the raid was justified. We have this list from the FBI, but we don’t have conclusive as to whether or not this is actually classified material and whether or not it rises to the level of the highest classified material. On a bipartisan basis, Congress is saying, show us the goods.”

He continued, “We want to know, one, what did the Department of Justice and the FBI tell the judge that they were going to find, and what did they find? There’s nothing in those boxes that members of the intelligence committee and the committee itself don’t have the ability to see. If it rises to the level of an immediate national security threat, which is what it would take to actually raid the president’s home. They had a number of options available to them, including just going to court and asking for the court to enforce the subpoena that they had. Now, clearly, no one is above the law. Donald Trump is not above the law, and Attorney General Garland is not above the law either. Congress that the powers of oversight. He needs to comply. We’ve seen material like this before. We’ve seen materials that have been submitted to courts for warrants. This is not unprecedented. His actions are unprecedented in history and he has a lot of questions to answer.”

