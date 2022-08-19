Liz Cheney: January 6 Probe in ‘Discussions’ with Former VP Pence’s Counsel About Testifying

Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said in a preview of her interview that will air Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the January 6 Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack was in discussions with former Vice President Mike Pence’s legal team over his potential testimony.

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl said, “One of the key figures here is Mike Pence. He said this week he is willing to testify if you ask. Are you going to ask him?”

Cheney said, “So we’ve been in discussions with his counsel.”

She continued, “Look, he played a critical role on January 6. If he had succumbed to the pressure that Donald Trump was putting on him, we would have had a much worse constitutional crisis. And I think that he has clearly, as he’s expressed, concerns about executive privilege, which, you know, I have tremendous respect. I think it’s, you know, hugely important constitutional issue in terms of separation of powers. I believe in executive privilege. I think it matters. But I also think that when the country has been through something as grave as this was, everyone who has information has an obligation to step forward. So, I would hope that he will do that.”

Karl asked, “So, you think we’ll see him here in September in this room before the committee?”

Cheney said, “I would hope that he will understand how important it is for the American people to know every aspect of the truth about what happened that day.”

