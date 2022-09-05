MSNBC’s Kirschner: DOJ Has ‘Probable Cause’ — They Should Arrest Trump

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Department of Justice has “probable cause” to arrest former President Donald Trump.

Kirschner said, “Donald Trump absolutely has information and evidence about how those documents that he stole and unlawfully concealed at Mar-a-Lago might have compromised national security. The reason I state that definitively because he knows, who he let take the snapshot of them, who he may have given or sold, and the information that was in those 43 empty classified documents folders. He has this information in his head.”

He added, “This Executive Branch, this Department of Justice has not at least as far as we know demanded Donald Trump sit down for an interview and debrief to provide the information he has up here about what he did with those documents that could help protect our nation. This Department of Justice hasn’t subpoenaed him to divulge what he knows about compromising our national security. I know that brings with it problems of making a successful prosecution difficult. One thing at a time, and that is the first step on the road to trying to protect our nation.”

Kirschner added, “The third thing that they could be doing and they’re not, they could be arresting Donald Trump because they have probable cause plus, plus, plus. Arrest him, Mirandize him, and Miranda is still a thing, and interrogate him. If he waives his Miranda rights and extract from him information that can protect our national security. As best we can tell, the Department of Justice is doing none of that.”

