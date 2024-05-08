Biden: I’ve Had Best Run of Creating Jobs and Lowering Inflation Ever, ‘It Was 9% When I Came Into Office’

During a portion of an interview with CNN set to air on Wednesday’s broadcast of “OutFront” that was aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Lead,” President Joe Biden stated that no one has ever “had the run we’ve had in terms of creating jobs and bringing down inflation. It was 9% when I came into office, 9%.” But people are right to be concerned about greed from corporations.

Biden said, “[N]o president’s had the run we’ve had in terms of creating jobs and bringing down inflation. It was 9% when I came into office, 9%. But it — look, people have a right to be concerned, ordinary people. The idea that you bounce a check and you get a $30 fee for bouncing the check, I changed that, you can’t charge more than 8 bucks for that or your credit card, your late payment, $35. There’s corporate greed going on out there, and it’s got to be dealt with.”

Earlier, he stated that “the combination of the inflation, the cost of inflation, all those things, that’s really worrisome to people, with good reason. That’s why I’m working very hard to bring the cost of rentals down, to increase the number of homes that are available.”

The CPI inflation reading for January 2021, when Biden was sworn in and December 2020, the month before, were both 1.4%.

