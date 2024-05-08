Meet the 11 Republican Heroes Who Stood Up Against the Swamp

Eleven Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against the motion to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to vacate, ousting Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) from his position.

Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Eric Burlison (R-MO), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Alex Mooney (R-WV), Barry Moore (R-AL), Chip Roy (R-TX), Victoria Spartz (R-IN), along with Greene, were the Republicans who voted against tabling the motion to vacate.

The vote was 359-43, with seven members of the House voting present.

Greene’s motion to vacate came after she filed a motion to vacate Johnson from his position as speaker of the House in March.

Conservatives in the House have argued that Johnson has capitulated to the Democrats and President Joe Biden.

In April, Johnson proposed a $95 billion foreign aid package. The package sent roughly $26 billion to Israel, $61 billion to Ukraine, and $8 billion to supporting allies in the Indo-Pacific.

On Monday, Greene and Massie met with Johnson for roughly three hours in an attempt to propose accountability measures to ensure Johnson would not advance an agenda that Republican members of the House opposed.

After the meeting, Greene said that she and Massie had engaged in a “very long discussion with Speaker Johnson” and would be meeting with him again the next day. Greene added that she had been “patient” and “diligent” and that nothing “has changed.”

While Massie and Greene expressed frustration after the meeting, Johnson said he would like to “advance much more” of the “conservative policy on a daily basis,” adding that Republicans were working with the “smallest majority in U.S. history.”

When asked by a reporter on Tuesday about the accountability measures Greene proposed, Johnson said it was “not a negotiation” and that he would “process these ideas” just like other ideas from other members.

“Look, um, we’re gonna process these ideas just like we do all ideas and all input from members, and — this is not a negotiation,” Johnson explained. “I’m doing my job, and part of the job is taking suggestions and thoughtful ideas from members, and that’s what we’re doing.”