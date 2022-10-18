NY Times’ Blow: Believing America Should Be Majority White Is ‘Definition of Racism’

MSNBC political analyst and New York Times columnist Charles Blow said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that being concerned about a Great Replacement Theory was supporting the notion that America should be majority white which is the “definition of racism.”

Blow said, “I’m still stuck on this Great Replacement Theory thing because I think that it is symptomatic of where the Republican Party is right now. They are basically running as a massive backlash to what has occurred in America the last two or three years. Everything from, you know, taking out black history in schools, Great Replacement Theory, it is all a massive backlash to what they saw which was a racial solidarity in the weeks and months following the death of George Floyd and the taking down the statutes.”

He continued, “I think that it is important whenever I talk about Great Replacement Theory to remind people there is a simple replacement fact that the country is becoming more nonwhite. That is not racist to say that. I say it all tile because it is a fact. It is what the statistics show us. There will come a time when white people will be replaced as majority of the people in the country. That is not racist to say that. It is just a fact.”

He added, “The question becomes why are you so upset about that and why are you blaming that on elites or on Jewish people or on conspiracy theory? Because it is just about birth dates and death rates and yes immigration plays a role in that. White people are not the first people to be replaced in the racial hierarchy of absolute numbers in America. There was a time a few years ago when Hispanics overtook black people. Did black people saying this is the worst thing of, we have to start campaigning against immigration? No.”

Blow concluded, “Why does it make you so upset. Do you truly believe that people are people and some will be good and some will be bad? And then there is no real difference regardless of what the racial makeup of the country is. If you really believe in egalitarianism, that is how you will respond. If you believe that the only true America is a majority white America, you will respond in a way of the lot of these people are responding which is in fact the very definition of racism.”

