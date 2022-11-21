GOP Rep. Roy: GOP Must ‘Get a Little Religion,’ Actually Legislate, and Force Biden to Secure Border

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) stated Republicans “need to get a little religion” on immigration and argued that Republicans in Congress should have pushed harder to enshrine Title 42 enforcement into law through legislation.

Roy predicted that ending Title 42 combined with the other policies of the Biden administration will cause the number of individuals at the border to spike and argued that Democratic leaders in Congress want to use migrants for political purposes.

He added, “But Republicans need to get a little religion, too. We introduced legislation in the spring of ’21 to make sure we codify Title 42 and it took me a year of browbeating my own Republican colleagues to get us to the point where we have 212 signatures on a discharge petition to move Rep. Yvette Herrell’s (R-NM) bill to codify Title 42 and ensure that it be enforced. Where was our leadership? Why didn’t Whip Scalise (R-LA) whip it? Why didn’t our leadership team move it? This is why we’re having some questions about what we need to do to use the entirety of our tools, the power of the purse, and our tools in Washington to demand this administration do their duty to secure the border of the United States. We need to shove it down their throats.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett