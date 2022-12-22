GOP Sen. Marshall: Ukraine Funding Will Be my ‘Bargaining Chip’ and I’m Not Voting for More until We Get Border Money

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) stated that while he isn’t opposed to spending further money on Ukraine, he won’t vote for anymore until there’s money for border security and that would be his “bargaining chip” to get money for the border. He also stated Europe needs to contribute more to the fight and there’s more accountability.

Marshall said, “I think that our border is the number one immediate national security issue facing this country. We’ve already [done] so much to help Ukraine. And we can do more. But until we secure our border, I think my priority is going to be to [do] that.”

He added, “I’m not willing to vote yes on any more money for Ukraine until, number one, there’s more accountability and until we have money to secure our own border, that that would be my priority, that would be my bargaining chip before we do anything else for Ukraine. And secondly, I need to see Europe stepping up right now. … Again, when this is all over with, we will have given Ukraine $100 billion of aid right now. We need the rest of the world to step up. Right now, they’re all laughing at us, saying why would they spend any money when the United States has a blank check over there?”

