GOP Rep.-Elect Santos: ‘I Have the Courage’ to Admit I Falsified Parts of My Biography, My Work History Is ‘Debatable’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-NY) stated that he has “the courage” to admit on national television to falsifications in his biography that he previously denied were fabrications, “because I believe that, in order to move past this and move forward and be an effective member of Congress, I have to face my mistakes, and I’m facing them.”

Santos said, “[E]mbellishing my résumé was a mistake. … I made a mistake. And I think humans are flawed and we all make mistakes, Tulsi. I think we can all look at ourselves in the mirror and admit that, once in our life, we made a mistake. I’m having to admit this on national television for the whole country to see and I have the courage to do so, because I believe that, in order to move past this and move forward and be an effective member of Congress, I have to face my mistakes, and I’m facing them. The reality is that I remain committed to doing everything I set forward in my campaign. I’m not a fraud. I’m not a fake. I didn’t materialize from thin air. I worked damn hard to get where I got my entire life. Life wasn’t easy. It didn’t start off easy, as I’ve said many, many times, I come from abject poverty. I made some mistakes. And I own up to them. And now I want to put this past me so I can deliver for the American people.”

Santos also argued that it’s “debatable” whether he falsified whether he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett