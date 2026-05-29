President Donald Trump endorsed South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pam Evette (R) to be the next governor of the state, noting that she “has proven she has the Courage and Wisdom to deliver strong results.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted how loyal Evette had been to him and how she had “never wavered” and never let him down. Trump also described Evette as being a “successful Entrepreneur, Businesswoman, and Civic Leader” before serving as the state’s lieutenant governor.

“Highly Respected and very popular Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina, Pam Evette, is an America First Patriot who has been with me from the very beginning,” Trump said. “She never wavered, never let me down, and was the only South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate to Endorse me as soon as I launched my 2024 Presidential Campaign.”

Trump continued: “She crisscrossed South Carolina and other States for me, and I said, at the time, that this is truly something which I cannot forget! Now Pam is running to be the next Governor of South Carolina, a place I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024, getting the Highest Vote, BY FAR, in the State’s History.”

Trump continued to state that if elected to be the next governor, Evette would “fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans,” and safeguard elections, among other things.

In a post on X, Evette thanked Trump, adding that his “walk down that golden escalator is what propelled” her to go into politics.

“Thank you President @realDonaldTrump. Your walk down that golden escalator is what propelled me into politics,” Evette wrote. “You showed what a businessperson can do to make America Great Again.”