Texas state Rep. James Talarico, the Democrat running against Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race, has referred to women as “neighbors with a uterus” on more than one occasion.

The Democrat used the expression while lamenting Roe v. Wade being overturned, which brought the issue of abortion back to the state level.

“Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became property of the state,” he claimed.

In another clip, the Democrat talks about how “neighbors with a uterus” should be able to “control their own body” – leftist code for murdering their unborn child without repercussions.

It remains unclear what the woke Democrat uses to describe women who have had hysterectomies and therefore no longer have a uterus. It also remains unclear how this description aligns with the values of his far-left progressive allies, as they believe men, who do not have a uterus, can also be women. For example, many Democrats consider transgender lawmaker Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) – a biological man formerly known as Tim – a woman.

This is hardly Talarico’s only bout of controversy. For example, he believes that displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools is an act of “violence” against Christianity and Judaism.

“This bill does a disservice to both Judaism and Christianity,” he said of a Texas bill.

During the debate of the bill, he said:

This bill, to me, is not only unconstitutional, it’s not only un-American; I think it is also deeply un-Christian. It does violence to both Christianity and Judaism. There are way more than Ten Commandments in the Jewish tradition—613 mitzvot—and Christianity has its own rich diversity of interpretations. This bill picks and chooses one version, promotes it in public schools, and ignores the beautiful diversity of both faiths. It has no historical basis in American history as a mandate for public education. And let’s talk about the Founding Fathers—I am a lot more religious than some of our Founding Fathers.

He has also referred to God as nonbinary without offering much context or merely acknowledging that God uses masculine positions to reveal Himself, with Jesus referring to Him as Father. He has also come under fire for his assertion that there are more than two biological sexes.

“Modern science obviously recognizes that there are more than two biological sexes — in fact, there are six, which, honestly, Representative Hefner, surprised me, too,” he said during a Texas House committee debate in 2021. “The point is that biologically speaking, scientifically speaking, sex is a spectrum and oftentimes it can be very ambiguous.”