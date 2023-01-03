Air Marshal Council Director: Officials Who Put Us at Border Are Safe in Their Private Jets While Regular People Are Endangered

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Air Marshal National Council Executive Director Sonya LaBosco continued to slam the Biden administration for deploying federal air marshals to the U.S. southern border as a danger to airline security and stated that the move probably won’t put the private jets that Cabinet officials like DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and people in the White House fly in at risk, but the deployment of air marshals to the border will put regular Americans flying on commercial aircraft at a greater risk of terrorism.

LaBosco said, “This makes no sense, and Todd, these are our families. Our families are going to be flying these commercial crafts that are going to be unprotected. This is going to impact us. Maybe the private jets and the people that — the DHS Secretary and maybe the White House travel in, they won’t hurt them, but for us, the American people, this is going to have a very, very grave impact on us.”

She further stated that the Biden administration has forgotten the lessons of the September 11 attacks and stated that air marshals at the border are making sandwiches and basically acting as Uber drivers.

