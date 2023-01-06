Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: McCarthy Vowing to Investigate FBI ‘Not a Promising Indication’

During MSNBC’s coverage of the House Speaker votes on Friday, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) reacted to House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) speech after being elected Speaker by stating that McCarthy “making it a priority to go after the FBI” is “not a promising indication” of the priorities of House Republicans.

Host Ayman Mohyeldin asked, “Speaking of the work that is about to get underway, we got a glimpse, if you will, of perhaps both the managerial style or the leadership style of Kevin McCarthy, but also the substance of what he wants his conference and this House to do under his leadership in that speech that he gave. And we’ll talk about Leader Jeffries (D-NY) in a moment, but what did you make of what Speaker McCarthy said about what he wanted to go after in terms of investigations and the substance of his speech?”

Krishnamoorthi responded, “I think, for instance, making it a priority to go after the FBI doesn’t really — it’s not a promising indication of where their priorities are…I think the other thing that I would say is, when he talks about, for instance, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and others being able to use the subpoena power to go after various individuals, what I’m really concerned about is they’re going to start relitigating the 2020 election and trying to prove out Donald Trump’s theories about what happened.”

