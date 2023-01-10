GOP Rep. De La Cruz: Biden’s Comparing Migrants to Holocaust Victims After He Lifted Sanctions on the Dictators Persecuting Them

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) criticized the contradiction between President Joe Biden comparing some people coming to the U.S. border to people fleeing the Holocaust after his administration eased sanctions on Cuba despite its government persecuting some of those fleeing the nation to come to the U.S.

De La Cruz said Biden’s visit to the border “is two years too late. We have been, in Texas, having and dealing with a catastrophe. This should be a federal issue. But it’s landed in the laps of local communities, hard-working people in these communities, local county judges who have had to make tough decisions. What the Biden administration continues to do is turn a blind eye [to] what is really happening at our borders. And we see it time and time again. This time, coming to a cleaned-up version of the catastrophe that he himself has created with his incoherent policies. This is — for example, on one hand, you have him calling Cubans Holocaust refugees. But, on the other hand, you have the State Department lifting sanctions on dictatorships. The Biden administration is fully to blame for what has happened along the border.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett