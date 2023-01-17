GOP Rep. Fitzgerald: ‘We’re Not Going to Budge’ on Appropriations Bill Without Border Guarantees

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI) said that he is on board with “the suggestion that’s going around right now from a lot of members” that the House of Representatives won’t move on its first appropriations bill “until we get some guarantees on one specific policy item” and that border security has emerged as that one item and he hopes Senate Republicans will have a role in this as well.

Fitzgerald stated, “I like the suggestion that’s going around right now from a lot of members, and I’m on board with it, is listen, we’re not going to move that first appropriation bill until we get some guarantees on one specific policy item and the one that has quickly emerged is the border, the physical security of the border should be part of that discussion. And we’re not going to budge on that first appropriation bill unless we see some action on that. So, those are the types of things that I think will be presented, I think, not only in Congress, but Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the group over there, hopefully, they can play a role in this and be productive.”

