Senate Intel. Chair Warner: Biden Admin. Is Stonewalling on Biden, Trump Docs Despite Earlier Promise to Brief Us

During a portion of an interview with CBS News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan set to air on Sunday’s “Face the Nation” and aired on Thursday’s “Red and Blue,” Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said that after being promised a briefing on the classified documents held by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration went back on its offer and now they have no idea when they’ll find out what was in the documents and this “cannot stand.”

Host Margaret Brennan asked, “I know the two of you were briefed by the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines. Do you have any timeline in terms of when you will get visibility into the documents of classified material that both President Biden and President Trump had in their residences?”

Warner responded, “Margaret, unfortunately, no. And this committee has had a long, bipartisan history of doing its job, and our job here is intelligence oversight. The Justice Department has had the Trump documents about six months, the Biden documents about three months. Our job’s not to figure if somebody mishandled those, our job is to make sure there’s not an intelligence compromise. And while the Director of National Intelligence had been willing to brief us earlier, now that you’ve got the special counsel, the notion that we’re going to be left in limbo and we can’t do our job, that just cannot stand.”

