Graham on Trump 2024 Support: No One Else ‘Could Do What He Could’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued that former President Donald Trump was still his choice for the 2024 Republican presidential primary despite a potentially crowded field, including possible candidates from his home state of South Carolina.

According to Graham, some of Trump’s marquee policy achievements could only have been accomplished by Trump.

“It seems like the Trump agenda is the agenda for the entire Republican Party, so that — how will other candidates distinguish themselves against Donald Trump if they agree with his policies?” host Sean Hannity asked.

“I really don’t know, but I do know this: We’re lucky as a party to have Mike Pompeo, who was a terrific secretary of state,” Graham replied. “Nikki Haley, a strong voice in the U.N. for American first agenda. My buddy and I love Tim Scott, right? We got Mike Pence, maybe the most decent guy to ever serving the government, all talking about running for president. Here’s why I’m with Trump. I know the downside of Trump, but let me tell you about the upside of Trump. There are no Trump policies without Donald Trump. You know why NATO gave $431 billion in defense spending increases? Because they thought that Trump really meant it when he said he was going to pull out.”

“You know why the capital of we moved the embassy of the United States to Jerusalem? Every president before Trump said I will do it, but then all the smart people said it will create World War III,” he continued. “Trump said, I said I would do it, I would do it. He is responsible for securing the border through his personal will. When he put tariffs on Chinese products, it scared the crap out of Mexico, and they said yes, we’ll be glad to give you 28,000 troops. We’ll be glad to keep people in Mexico because he thought Trump — they thought Trump would put tariffs on Mexican policies. There are no Trump policies without the man Donald Trump. And to all these people who are very talented, I don’t think you could do what he could — what he did, and I want him to have another shot, unfinished business.”

