GOP Sen. Cramer: Biden Now Feels Need to Show Strength After Rest of the World Decided U.S. Is ‘Pretty Easy’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Making Money,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) reacted to the downing of an object over Alaskan airspace by stating that President Joe Biden “made the call he probably should have made over a week ago at the first sighting of this Chinese air balloon” and now feels the need to show strength, but it’s a problem that the rest of the world thinks America is soft.

Cramer said that “somebody, obviously, is flying objects high over the United States, including Alaska. And given what happened to the Chinese one, the one that we know was from China, when it got over the Atlantic, I’m surprised anyone would try it again. We have a lot more to learn, obviously, before we can say much more.”

He added, “Joe Biden’s no Dirty Harry. He talks like him, but [he] clearly doesn’t act like him. And so now, all of a sudden, he’s feeling the need to demonstrate his strength. And today, he made the call he probably should have made over a week ago at the first sighting of this Chinese air balloon. All of that said, again, there’s a lot more to learn before we know everything, but I’m just so uncomfortable with the fact that the rest of the world looks at the United States of America and thinks, hey, let’s go spy on them, they’re pretty easy. That’s problem number one.”

