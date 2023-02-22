Trump GA Grand Jury Foreman Kohrs: We Recommended Indictment for More Than a Dozen People

Fulton County grand jury foreman Emily Kohrs said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recommended indictments for over a dozen people.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “Emily Kohrs sat with NBC’s Blayne Alexander for an extraordinary 42-minute interview.”

He added, “She told Blaine Alexander that she and the grand jury recommended the indictment of more than a dozen people.”‘

Alexander said, “And so we are talking about multiple people?”

Kohrs said, “Yes.”

Alexander asked, “How many people? Was this a long list?”

Kohrs said, “It’s not a short list.”

Alexander asked, “So we’re talking about more than a dozen people?”

Kohrs said, “I would say yes.”

Alexander said, “Are these recognizable names? Names that people would know?”

Kohrs said, “There are certainly names that you would recognize. Yes. There are names also that you might not recognize.”

Alexander said, “Did the grand jury recommend an indictment of former President Trump?”

Kohrs said, “I’m not going to speak on exact indictments.”

Alexander asked, “Would we be surprised? Are there bombshells?”

Kohrs said, “I don’t think there are any giant plot twists coming. I don’t think that there are any giant. That’s not the way I expected this to go at all moments. I don’t think that’s in store for anyone.”

