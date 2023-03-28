Dem Rep. Stevens: We’re ‘Flirting with’ Technology China Uses to Attack Uyghurs

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Wall Street Week,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) discussed possible action by Congress on TikTok and stated that “the technology that China is implementing is enabling” their attacks on the nation’s Uyghur population and America is “flirting with” that technology.

Stevens stated, “I think the president has been very consistent on legislation. I know that there [are] a variety of views on the House side, some that are really quite extreme and might get into First Amendment conflicts. I personally think, though, that we’ve got to take a hard look as lawmakers [at] what their surveillance looks like. The other hearing that took place last week in Washington with our Select Committee on China was regarding the forced labor camps and the persecution of the Uyghur population — a Muslim group of individuals in the northwestern part of China that are being absolutely persecuted — and the technology that China is implementing is enabling those attacks and forced sterilization and imprisonment. And it’s not acceptable. And so, we’ve got to look at what that means when we’re flirting with this technology and have this hyper-intertwined economy between the United States and China.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett