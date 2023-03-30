Mary Trump on Donald Indictment: ‘Absolutely Understandable’ People Feeling ‘Celebratory’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that she found it “absolutely understandable” that some people would be feeling “celebratory” over reports former President Donald Trump will be indicted in the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal probe into a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “I have a feeling that there are millions of people watching this right now in a celebratory mood.”

Trump said, “Lawrence, that’s fair. I absolutely think it’s fair because we can feel both things at the same time. It is a dark day. This is historic. Nothing like this has ever happened before, although there are plenty of arguments that would say that this should have happened a long time ago. It has with other people in Donald’s position. It is not good for the country to have somebody at high level of power continuing to get away with things with such impunity. On the other hand, because he is gotten away with so much for so long, and so many of his victims will never see their day in court, I think that it is absolutely understandable that some people would be feeling vindicated and, quite honestly, celebratory.”

