Gaetz: Biden ‘Functionally Gaslit This Indictment by Saying that Extreme MAGA Republicans Were Dangerous’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) accused President Joe Biden of gaslighting the Trump indictment by saying “MAGA Republicans” were “dangerous.

According to the Florida congressman, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ran on continuing what Gaetz deemed to be a “terrible witch hunt.”

“Not only did Joe Biden not put out a message to bring the temperature down, he functionally gaslit this indictment by saying that extreme MAGA Republicans were dangerous,” he said. “Remember, it’s Biden’s government that we are currently investigating for supercharging the notion of domestic violent extremism. We found cases of the FBI cooking the books to try to get every American to think that the person next to them with a pro-Trump bumper sticker is somehow dangerous or evil. And when Biden did that, it created a permission structure not only for Alvin Bragg but for the corrupt left-leaning prosecutors in Fulton County and even for the special counsel to try to lash together anything.”

“Remember, this is a novel legal theory,” Gaetz added. “You’re talking about a misdemeanor that has to get bootstrapped onto election law in a way I have never seen before. And Alvin Bragg made this promise in his campaign. He told New York voters that he had sued Trump 100 times and that if he got in that position, he would continue this terrible witch hunt.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor