GOP Rep. Stewart: Other People Had to Be ‘Negligent or Duplicitous’ in Pentagon Leak

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) said that there had to be other people around the alleged Pentagon leaker who “were either negligent or duplicitous” and allowed the leak to occur.

Stewart said that “someone or something” around the leaker “failed as well. There’s no way in the world he should have had access to these kind of documents and the ability, apparently, to print them off and to leave and then to post them. And let me share my own experience, when I go down to the SCIF, as a member of the Intelligence Committee, we see these types of documents every single day, every document is numbered. They know what documents I saw. There’s a log kept of what documents I had access to. There’s no way in the world I could walk out of the SCIF with any of those documents in my possession. You can’t just print these documents off on any random printer. There’s a log on that as well. So, this young man betrayed his country, but something broke in the process as well. And we need to look at that and see what other persons were either negligent or duplicitous…and allowed this to happen.”

