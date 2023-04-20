McCaul: Not a Big Stretch to Say Pentagon Leak on Supersonic Chinese Drone ‘Likely’ True, It’s ‘Very Consistent’ with Their Tech

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) stated that while he can’t confirm the intelligence from the Pentagon leak reported on by The Washington Post that China could soon deploy a supersonic spy drone, “it’s not much of a stretch to say that they most likely do have this capability,” and having such a drone “would be very consistent with the technology they have right now.”

McCaul said, “Well, first, we can’t confirm these leaked documents. I did have a briefing when I went to Asia with the INDOPACOM Commander…Admiral Aquilino. … We know they have hypersonic missiles and we know they have supersonic missiles. It would not be a stretch — and I can’t confirm the intelligence on open airwaves — however, it would be very consistent with the technology they have right now. This supersonic would go three times the speed of sound. They already have a hypersonic missile that goes five times the speed of sound. So, it doesn’t take a — it’s not much of a stretch to say that they most likely do have this capability, which is very frightening because of the threat it poses, not just to our forces in the Pacific, but also to our partners like Japan, South Korea, most importantly Taiwan after just coming back from the region.”

