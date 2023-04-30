Cruz: Democrats Have a ‘Special Degree for Hate’ for Clarence Thomas Because He’s a Black Man

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speculated that Democrats “hate” Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas because of his race.

According to Cruz, allegations of impropriety leveled at Thomas were no worse than what the left-leaning justices on the high court had done in the past.

“Three conservative Supreme Court justices are under investigation for ethics,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “They are attacking Clarence Thomas. Did Clarence Thomas do something wrong?”

“No, you know what Justice Thomas did wrong?” Cruz replied. “He has been one of the greatest Supreme Court justices ever to serve on the court. He has been a principled constitutionalist. And the left despises him. Democrats hate Justice Thomas. And they have a special degree of hate for him because he’s a black man. And their view is an African-American is not allowed to be a conservative, is not allowed to disagree with left-wing orthodoxy. Justice Antonin Scalia, whom I knew well, was every bit as conservative as Justice Thomas. The left didn’t heap that kind of contempt on Justice Scalia. Justice Thomas, they view as a traitor because he is African-American. And he’s an extraordinary justice.

“And, listen, the — quote — ‘ethics complaints’ they’re raising, every single Supreme Court justice, all nine of them, take trips across the country, take trips internationally that are paid for by others, many of the liberal icons,” he continued. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg took over 100 trips. Stephen Breyer took over 100 trips. Sonia Sotomayor took over 100 trips. And all of the media, all the Democrats who are attacking Justice Thomas, they don’t care at all. They’re not looking at any of the Democrat justices. They’re not looking at any other judges. This is a political smear job directed at Clarence Thomas because he is an extraordinary constitutionalist. And the left hates him for it.”

