Gaetz: Debt Deal with Work Rules, ‘Any’ Spending Cuts, and Energy Reform Is Likely ‘Best Deal’ We’ve Ever Gotten, Maybe Better than Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said that if the debt ceiling deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has work requirements, “any reduction in spending,” and “any regulatory or energy reform,” then “he could probably argue to me and to a lot of other House conservatives that it is, in fact, the best deal any Republican Speaker has gotten out of a Democrat President over a debt limit negotiation, perhaps even more than we got out of President Trump.” And that while they may not vote for it, he believes it would keep anyone from wanting McCarthy ousted as Speaker.

Gaetz said, “[I]f McCarthy gets work requirements, if he gets any reduction in spending, if he gets any regulatory or energy reform, he could probably argue to me and to a lot of other House conservatives that it is, in fact, the best deal any Republican Speaker has gotten out of a Democrat President over a debt limit negotiation, perhaps even more than we got out of President Trump. My suspicion is that that will give McCarthy plenty of cover on the right, and we might not be able to vote for it, but that’s a different thing than wanting to blow the place up and call for McCarthy’s head. My suspicion is this will be about 140-160 Republicans, with a coalition of about 80-100 Democrats, and if he can get that many Democrats to vote for work requirements and spending cuts, I would say maybe all the work we did in January gave us the best version of Kevin McCarthy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett