GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson: There Isn’t Any Clear Plan for IRS Money Biden Defends, They Can’t Say It Won’t Be Used to Target Middle Class 

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) stated that the Biden administration hasn’t given a clear plan on how the $80 billion in extra IRS funding will be used to catch tax cheats and not target people in the middle class.

Johnson said that “If the administration had brought forth some sort of proposal to invest in customer service folks at the IRS, to invest in technologies that would catch tax cheats” it would be a different story, but “there has not been a clear administration plan on how those dollars would be used in a way that would catch the tax cheats rather than just harass Middle America.”

He added, “I don’t have any problem catching tax cheats, let’s make that clear. I would say though that this is the problem with spending. I raise questions about $80 billion in spending and you say, well, Congressman, what’s your proof? With all due respect, I think the burden of proof is really — is dropped at the feet of those people who want to add 87,000 more federal government auditors. I think they have a big piece of evidence that they’ve got to prove before we do that.”

