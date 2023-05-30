GOP Rep. Davidson: We Have ‘Best Debt Ceiling Deal’ Since 2011, We Didn’t Get Work Requirements with GOP Congress and Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) argued that the debt limit bill “is the best debt ceiling deal” since he came into Congress in 2016 and since the debt ceiling agreement and Budget Control Act back in 2011, and stated that the work requirements in the debt ceiling agreement are something that didn’t get done “with a Republican-controlled House and Senate and Donald Trump as President.”

Davidson said, “Look, this is the best debt ceiling deal that we’ve had since I’ve been in Congress. I’ve been in since 2016, came in after Speaker Boehner left. And this is the first debt deal that we got since the Budget Control Act of 2011 when John Boehner was Speaker. So, we’ve had debt ceilings that simply raised the debt limit. We’ve had token kind of things. This has some real substance. And frankly, while work requirements, for example, did get watered down from what we passed in the Limit, Save, Grow [Act], we didn’t get that done with a Republican-controlled House and Senate and Donald Trump as President. This is something that we get as part of the debt ceiling deal.”

