Wasserman Schultz: Biden ‘Led the Effort’ to Avoid Default and Stopped GOP ‘from Not Paying Our Bills’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Sound On,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) responded to a question on whether the debt limit bill will help President Joe Biden win re-election in the 2024 election by stating that “any time that you have a President who’s led the effort in successfully avoiding default and stopping Republicans from not paying our bills” it’s beneficial to the President.

Host Joe Mathieu asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:00] “I wonder if you see this helping President Biden win re-election.”

Wasserman Schultz answered, “Well, any time that you have a President who’s led the effort in successfully avoiding default and stopping Republicans from not paying our bills that would have been devastating to our economy, as opposed to the Chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, who actually publicly suggested that playing with the debt ceiling and defaulting on our debt would bode well for Republicans. That’s disgusting, and even when I was [DNC] Chair, I would never have suggested that devastating our economy was a winning proposition for any political party. So, that shows you how extreme the Republicans are…voters have a choice next November, and they should remember that.”

