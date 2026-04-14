Eric Swalwell Accuser: the Congressman ‘Raped Me and Choked Me’ and ‘I Thought I Died’

One of the women accusing Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) of sexual misconduct said in a press conference that she believes the congressman drugged her and “raped” and “choked” her to the point she lost consciousness and thought she died.

Holding a press conference alongside her attorneys in Beverly Hills, California, Lonna Drewes detailed her allegations against the Democrat congressman. She said she was working as a model in Beverly Hills in 2018 and owned a fashion software company. She said she met Swalwell socially, and he offered connections to “further” her company.

“I had contact with Eric Swalwell on three separate occasions. After meeting him socially, he offered me connections to further my software company, and I also had an interest in local politics,” she said, explaining that he invited her to two public events.

“I knew he was married at the time and that his wife was pregnant,” she said. “He was my friend.”

She detailed what allegedly happened on the “third” occasion she was with him, stating her belief that he drugged her.

“On the third occasion, I believe he drugged my drink. I only had one glass of wine. We were supposed to go to a political event, and he said he needed to get paperwork from his hotel room,” she said.

“When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated, and I couldn’t move my arms or my body,” she said, accusing Swalwell of raping and choking her to the point she lost consciousness and feared for her life.

“He raped me, and he choked me, and while he was choking me, I lost consciousness, and I thought I died,” she recalled.

“I did not consent to any sexual activity. Although I did not undergo a rape kit at the time, I disclosed the assault to the people closest to me. I also recorded these events in my handwritten calendar,” she said, adding, “The assault and its impact were later documented during my therapy sessions at a sexual assault center.”

The San Francisco Chronicle notes that this is the fifth woman to step forward with damning sexual allegations against Swalwell. Others have accused the California lawmaker of sexual assault, and a common theme in these recollections seems to be the accusers finding themselves in Swalwell’s hotel room but not necessarily remembering how they got there.

On Monday, Swalwell announced his intentions to resign from Congress. In his statement, he apologized for “mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.”

“I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make,” Swalwell said, concluding that it is unfair to his constituents to remain in Congress while he addresses these serious, mounting allegations.