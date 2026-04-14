Details: Is Top Obama Adviser David Axelrod Behind Woke Catholic Op Against Trump?

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Pope.

Marlow said, “I’m trying to track what was going on with this campaign to take down Trump with the Catholics…and it seems to come from David Axelrod, who was Obama’s campaign guru…he met with the Pope, just I think it was last week. And a few days later, all of a sudden, you’re seeing the Pope come out.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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