Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump Is Unfit to Carry Out Duties of Presidency

Wednesday on CNN International’s “Amanpour,” former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she “now” believed President Donald Trump was unfit for his office.

Host Christiane Amanpour said, “You’ve been very critical of President Trump recently when he, you know, made that very apocalyptic threat to essentially wipe out. And a whole civilization will die tonight and will never be brought back. That’s what he said about Iran. You responded, 25th Amendment. Tell us what you what you meant.”

Greene said, “I was absolutely shocked and horrified that the president, the man that I supported and helped get elected, would call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered. When he talks about a civilization, he’s talking about every man, woman and child and the country of Iran to be killed. And I think that is completely unacceptable for the president of the United States, for any leader of any country around the world, to call for an entire civilization to be killed. In a sense, the innocent lives to be wiped out. And, that really gave me grave concern for his mental capacity and that’s what the 25th Amendment is for.”

Amanpour said, “So just to be clear, it’s to, you know, through Congress, through those official, routes, is to sort of remove a president if they’re deemed unfit, to be able to carry out their duties. Do you believe that?”

Greene said, “Yes. I really think that his mental capacity needs to be examined. ”

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