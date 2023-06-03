GOP Rep. Jackson: Biden ‘Not Fit Mentally or Physically to Be President’ — ‘Malpractice’ to Allow Re-election

Friday, during an interview with FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who formerly served as the White House physician, said he did not believe President Joe Biden was fit for the presidency.

He called on those in Biden’s inner circle to push for him not to run for another term in 2024.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but I’m just going to say it again — this man’s not fit mentally or physically to be our president,” he said. “And it’s just — it’s a bad situation for us. Part of the job of the president United States is to inspire confidence and to project power. And he’s not doing that. He can’t do that. He’s too old to do that, and I just — I think it’s a shame. I think that you know his physical — his lack of physical ability and his physical decline is now starting to highlight the cognitive decline that we’ve been watching for so long now. And it’s just — it’s a package that just doesn’t sell around the world, and it’s becoming a national security issue for us. We have to do something about it.

“And to think that this man thinks that he could be president at the age of 86 when he’s 80 right now, that he could be in office for another six years, this is just — this is malpractice on part of the White House, on the part of the White House and the West Wing to allow this to be happening, for him to even be talking about running for another — for another term,” Jackson continued. “And somebody needs to be held accountable, and people like Jill Biden and people that surround him that are supposed to love him and care about him, they should be doing something about this, and they should be stopping this because this is a shame.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor