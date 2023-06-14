Chris Christie: Trump Is a ‘Failed Leader’ Who Whines, Moans and Makes Everything About Him

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Wednesday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump was a “failed leader” and more concerned about himself than the American people.

Co-host Bill Hemmer said, “If you’re on stage with him on August 23, all right, you have an opportunity in front of millions of American people to say here is how I will be different.”

Christie said, “He’s a failed leader. We gave him a Republican House, Republican Senate and he failed. He failed us, Bill. And he failed us by losing the House, by losing the Senate and by turning over the White House to Joe Biden and the most liberal administration and ineffective administration since Jimmy Carter. Is that the type of leadership we want? Or do we want someone who has governed in a blue state showing you can win independent voters? I got 61% of the voters for re-election in the state of New Jersey as a Republican.”

“I worked with the Democratic legislature to get pension reform and gave more educational choice than any blue state in the country, more charter schools and choice in the city of Newark and I did that with a Democratic legislature,” Christie continued. “Is that what we need in Washington or do we need Donald Trump whining, moaning and making everything about him? He didn’t care about the American people. He’s putting himself first. And if you watch that speech yesterday at Bedminister, where is he talking about America and the American people and their concerns and their needs? This next administration if Donald Trump is president will be all about retribution for him personally. Is that the show we want to show? Is that the rerun of the Apprentice that we want? It’s not what I want.”

