Dershowitz: FBI, DOJ Are Favoring Biden Family, We Need a 9/11 Commission-Style Group to Look at FBI

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said that in light of whistleblower testimony regarding the handling of the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and the Durham report on the handling of the Trump Russia investigation, he believes that the FBI and the Department of Justice are favoring President Joe Biden and the Biden family. Dershowitz also called for a nonpartisan commission like the 9/11 Commission to investigate the practices of federal law enforcement agencies and see whether or not there is equal justice in the country.

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Do you believe, as we do, that there is now enough credible evidence showing that this FBI and this DOJ is favoring Joe Biden and the Biden family?”

Dershowitz responded, “Yes, I do. And I think the Durham report confirms that. And I think that calls for a special commission to be appointed to look into the FBI and to see whether or not we’re getting equal justice, a nonpartisan commission, like the 9/11 Commission, to examine these issues from top to bottom, because the American public does not trust the justice system today. That’s a fact.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett