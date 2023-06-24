Brooks: ‘Hunter Biden Was Playing on the Family Name’ and Whether Joe Was Involved Should Be Investigated

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that “Hunter Biden was playing on the family name” and while he doesn’t think President Joe Biden was involved in Hunter trading on the family name and Hunter’s claim in a message that he was with his father while he was threatening a Chinese businessman is probably untrue, the President’s possible involvement in his son’s influence-peddling is worthy of being looked into.

Brooks stated, “I think that it’s worth investigating. This week, the lead IRS investigator released this WhatsApp where you have Hunter Biden going to a Chinese official and saying, you better send me the money. I’m sitting with my father right here. If you don’t send the money, there’s going to be a world of hurt laid down on you. Now, was Joe Biden actually sitting next to Hunter Biden when he sent that WhatsApp? I kind of doubt it, but we don’t know. It seems to me worth investigating. … [T]he influence-peddling, I doubt Joe Biden is involved, highly doubt Joe Biden is involved. But Hunter Biden was playing on the family name. And that WhatsApp message, it deserves to be looked into.”

