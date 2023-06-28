DeSantis: In My Administration Drug Dealers at Border Will End Up ‘Stone Cold Dead’

Republican Presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that his administration would use deadly force on drug dealers at the U.S. border.

DeSantis said, “People are dying by the tens of thousands because of the fentanyl that’s trafficked in.”

He continued, “We’re going to obviously build the wall and do that. But what I’ve seen in my trips down there and I’ve taken a number of them, the cartels will actually cut through the good part of the border wall like a blow torch or a saw. They have backpacks on and they run though the drugs. My view as commander in chief would be is we have to have appropriate rules of engagement to say, ‘if you’re cutting through a border wall on sovereign U.S. territory and you’re trying to poison Americans, you’re going to end up stone cold dead.’ We are not going to put up with this right now. The drug cartels control our border. It’s open season.”

DeSantis added, “And it is not just at the border in the cartels are crossing. We’ll have maritime operations because what you have is these precursor chemicals are being shipped in to Mexico. The cartels then take the chemicals, they create the fentanyl product and move it in to the United States and kills people and every community across this country. We’re going to do full spectrum to finally put this issue to rest.”

