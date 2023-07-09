DeSantis: Next President Has to ‘Bring This Administrative State to Heel’ — Need to ‘Really Clean House’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, argued for reining in the bureaucracy in the nation’s capital city.

According to the Florida Republican governor, the so-called administrative state needed to be brought “to heel.”

“You also have to bring this administrative state to heel,” he said. “The bureaucracy in Washington is totally out of control. It’s exerting power that is not there for it under the Constitution. And we need a president to come in and really, really clean house.”

DeSantis vowed to do that, among other things, if he should be elected to the presidency.

“And I will do that on day one. And finally, I think we need to recognize this experiment with the CCP over the last three decades, where they were granted most favored nation status, put in the World Trade Organization, that’s been a failure. We need independence from China. We cannot subcontract out key aspects of our industrial base to a country that doesn’t have our interest at heart, and that is our number one geopolitical threat. And we will get that done as well.

