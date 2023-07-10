Chris Matthews: Biden’s World Leadership ‘Brilliant at Level of FDR or Eisenhower’

MSNBC political commentator Chris Matthews said Monday on “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden’s world leadership is “brilliant” at the level of former Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Matthews said, “Tom Friedman, I guess a couple months ago, said Joe Biden has united NATO as never before, his problem is uniting the United States, that is the challenge. I noticed that Richard Haass said the other day in leaving his post at the Council of Foreign Relations, he said biggest challenge in the world today is us. It is so interesting how this whole thing is polarized now. We’re doing a great job in world leadership, brilliant at level of FDR or Eisenhower. We are holding the world together.”

He continued, “We’re building NATO, as it was built to be when it was first formed to stop Russia, to stop Russia’s advancement into Western Europe. And look where we’ve stopped them, at the Ukraine. In Ukraine that’s where we stopped them and in the Balkans. It’s extraordinary what Blinken has done and Jake Sullivan has done, and what the president’s done. Altogether, they’re doing a great job.”

Matthews added, “But here at home, and you talked about that earlier this morning, this distinction where people cannot say what you said in your article for The Atlantic, they can’t believe it. They can’t believe it. Which is everything is doing pretty well. We have inflation it’s continued but it’s going down. Everything is going swimmingly.”

