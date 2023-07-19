Pelosi on Biden’s Age: ‘He’s a Kid’– We Should Embrace His Experience, Knowledge

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden’s age should not be a factor in the 2024 presidential election.

Pelosi said, “I think the president should embrace his age, his experience, the knowledge that he brings to the job. Actually, the leader on the other side is not much younger. I don’t like to use his name, but you know who I mean. He’s not that much younger. So I don’t think age is a relative thing. And I think this president, our country is very well served by his leadership, again, his experience, his knowledge, and it counts for a lot. He really his first two years in office, I take some credit for that in terms of congressional Democrats having the courage to go out there and vote for some of these things which were being mischaracterized by the other side. It was record breaking and we have more, there’s still more work to be done in terms of women in the work place and the rest. So we want him to do his unfinished business.”

She continued, “Again, age is relative. I was in L.A., for some Democratic stuff recently, and I met with Norman Lear, who’s 100, going on 101. He was telling me some new shows he was involved in. I was meeting with Frank Gehry, 90 something architect showing me new buildings, he’s building throughout the world. And they were like, 80, he a kid. Again, it’s relative. He’s younger than I am. So he’s a kid to me as well, the president is.”

Pelosi added, “I think that it’s an excuse, it’s not a reason, it’s an excuse, and we have to get on with this election for the children, for the people.”

