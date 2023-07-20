House Dem Whip: GOP Worrying About ‘Manufactured Crisis’ of Schools Serving as Migrant Shelters

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) said that the bill put forth by House Republicans to ban schools from being used as migrant shelters is about a “completely manufactured crisis” and stated, “Let’s talk about how we keep families safe at home. Let’s put the focus back on the American family and stop this theater.”

Clark said, “[T]heir focus is on this chaos and it is not what the American people need. But we’re going to keep doing our jobs. We’re going to keep focusing on the solutions that matter, whether that’s reducing the cost of health care, groceries, gasoline, or whether that is making sure that we are addressing climate change as most of this country is suffering from an incredible heat wave and making sure that we have the energy and the renewable energy to meet those demands. Gun violence, they don’t want to talk about it. But they put a bill on the floor this week that was [about a] completely manufactured crisis about migrants in schools. Let’s talk about how we keep families safe at home. Let’s put the focus back on the American family and stop this theater.”

