GOP Sen. Marshall: Biden’s ‘Schizophrenic’ Policy Pushes EVs While Allowing Chinese Chargers, Blocking Mining

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) discussed his push to rescind the Biden administration’s waiver of Buy America provisions for government-funded electric vehicle chargers and said the waiver is “the next chapter of Joe Biden’s schizophrenic policies, which all seem to enrich China” and pointed to the Biden administration blocking mining projects while pushing electric vehicles.

Marshall said, “This is the next chapter of Joe Biden’s schizophrenic policies, which all seem to enrich China. I say schizophrenic, he wants us to go from 0 to 100 miles an hour in converting all of our cars to EVs, but he won’t let us mine the lithium and copper that we need to make those batteries. He won’t let us be able to make affordable steel in this country that we need to make those cars with. So, all of these policies basically enrich China. Schizophrenic in the sense that he says, when they develop policies, when we set laws to spend these trillions of dollars, it’s supposed to be made in America. But guess what? His other policies keep us from making it in America and enrich China. Sean, sometimes I just throw my hands up and say, I don’t know what this president is thinking.”

